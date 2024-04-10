Optas LLC Invests $89,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,057,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in United Microelectronics by 36.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,333 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,135,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,019 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of UMC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

