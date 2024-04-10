Optas LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Optas LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $109,092,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $107,980,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

