Optas LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 10,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,045,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

Grab Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.