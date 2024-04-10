Optas LLC Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,022 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.