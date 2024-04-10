O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,095.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,086.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,001.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $859.79 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

