Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 4.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 283,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,217,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Oscar Health Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

