Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.81

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 383232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Osino Resources from C$2.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

