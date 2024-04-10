Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

