Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 8.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 1,228,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,423,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PACB. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $905.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

