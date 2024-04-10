Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 10,216,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 67,526,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.58, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

