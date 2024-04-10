Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 331,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 232,529 shares.The stock last traded at $47.43 and had previously closed at $46.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Pampa Energía by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

