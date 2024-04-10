Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $13.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

