Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells C$236,800.00 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$236,800.00.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.69. 155,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.98. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POU

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.