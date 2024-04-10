Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 417.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $561.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

