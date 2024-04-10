Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $147.82 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $147.82 million and $7.18 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002687 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

