PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,606,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.