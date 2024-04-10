PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,247 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHBI. TheStreet cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Jones acquired 8,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $88,553.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $387,937.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,121 shares of company stock valued at $211,067. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

