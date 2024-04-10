PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

WM stock opened at $206.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.47.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

