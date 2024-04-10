PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Quaero Capital S.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. PDD comprises approximately 2.9% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.83. 3,210,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

