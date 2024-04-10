Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. 8,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 159,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $527.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $16,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $15,782,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.