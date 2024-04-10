Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.78. 8,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 159,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $527.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKSTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peakstone Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $16,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $15,782,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.