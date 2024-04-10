PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.8%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

