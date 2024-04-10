Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,184 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.23 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

