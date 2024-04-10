Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,320 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of ScanSource worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $23,236,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 118,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in ScanSource by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

