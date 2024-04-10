Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,674 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avista by 41,325.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

