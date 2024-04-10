Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,138 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9,467.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 5.8 %

TMHC opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.