Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Skyline Champion worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,369,000 after buying an additional 151,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after buying an additional 162,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $70.41.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

