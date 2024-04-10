Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,619 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AZEK worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock worth $5,728,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

