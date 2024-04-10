Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,388 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

