Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 100,936 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,936 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.99.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

