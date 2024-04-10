Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 106,054 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,054 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.