Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 202,016 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 202,016 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Brinker International worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,203,000.

EAT stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Brinker International Company Profile



Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

