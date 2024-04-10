Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 54,890 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,890 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,425.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,289 shares of company stock worth $10,361,913. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.