Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 83,495 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,495 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

