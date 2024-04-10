Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 85,100 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

