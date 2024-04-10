Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,102 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Jamf worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Jamf by 1,343.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 513,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 478,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jamf by 49.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 403,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jamf by 156.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 369,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Jamf by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 308,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAMF. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In related news, CEO John Strosahl sold 24,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $448,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,301.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 24,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $448,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

