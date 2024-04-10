Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

