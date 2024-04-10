Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stake Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,550 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Perpetua Resources worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 1,950.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,560,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 1,027.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Perpetua Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 216,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.40. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,737.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perpetua Resources

(Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

