Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.4 %
PRQ stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.21.
About Petrus Resources
