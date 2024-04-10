Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,453 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. 23,959,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,666,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

