Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 651,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 20,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 144,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. 31,444,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,790,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

