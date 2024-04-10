PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.