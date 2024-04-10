PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of SDHY stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDHY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

