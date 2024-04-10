Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.79. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 445 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Pharming Group Stock Up 7.9 %
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
