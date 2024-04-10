Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 195.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

