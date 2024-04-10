Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Phreesia worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Phreesia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,344 shares of company stock worth $936,390 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 454,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

