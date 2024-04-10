Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 55,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 893,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $791.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.