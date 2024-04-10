PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 63,026 shares.The stock last traded at $51.26 and had previously closed at $51.40.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

