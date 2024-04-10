PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 593,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 280,653 shares.The stock last traded at $73.44 and had previously closed at $75.51.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.64.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

