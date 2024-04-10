Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The stock has a market cap of C$345.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pine Cliff Energy

In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. Insiders have acquired 33,900 shares of company stock worth $37,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

