Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

